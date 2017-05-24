May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.
Space Ape, founded in 2012, makes mobile games Samurai Siege, Rival Kingdoms and Transformers: Earth Wars, published by toymaker Hasbro Inc's digital unit.
Space Ape said Supercell had acquired 62 percent of its shares in a deal valuing its total equity at $90 million (69.4 million pounds).
The deal allows Space Ape to continue to operate as an independent company - similar to the way Supercell operates with its owner Tencent Holdings Ltd.
"Supercell works like we work: in small, collaborative teams... We are masters of our own destiny and have operational independence to run our company as we see fit," Chief Executive John Earner said.
Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen confirmed the deal on its Twitter account.
Supercell previously acquired Finnish games start-ups Frogmind and Shipyard Games.
Supercell's hit game Clash of Clans, a war strategy game, has remained on the list of top-earning applications since its launch in 2012.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Jason Neely)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.