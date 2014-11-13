Scientists and mission control workers check their monitors at the European Space Agency's (ESA) main control room in Darmstadt, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A handout image captured October 21, 2014, from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface, of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency's (ESA) on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

A handout image captured October 25, 2014, from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface, of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

A European Space Agency's (ESA) handout photo taken November 12, 2014 by Rosetta's lander Philae of its mothership shortly after separation and with about 10 m between the two probes. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA

A handout artist impression showing lander Philae separating from the Rosetta spacecraft and descending to the surface of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on November 12, 2014. REUTERS/European Space Agency

A European Space Agency (ESA) handout photo taken November 12, 2014 by Rosetta's OSIRIS narrow-angle camera shows the Philae lander after separation. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA/Handout via Reuters

Andrea Accomazzo (R) Spacecraft Operations Manager (SOM) of the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) seen on a video projection behind a model of the Philae lander, reacts after the successful landing of the Philae lander on comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko, at the European Space Agency's (ESA) headquarters in Darmstadt November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Paolo Ferri (R) Head of Rosetta Mission Operations, seen on a video projection behind a model of the Philae lander, reacts after the successful landing of the lander on comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko, at the European Space Agency's (ESA) headquarters in Darmstadt November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A probe named Philae is seen after it landed on a comet, known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in this CIVA handout image released November 13, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA/Handout via Reuters

BERLIN/FRANKFURT The European Space Agency landed a probe on a comet on Wednesday, a first in space exploration and the climax of a 10-year-odyssey, but an anchoring system problem may hamper planned investigations into the origins of Earth and the solar system.

The 100-kg (220-pound) lander - virtually weightless on the comet's surface - touched down on schedule at about 1600 GMT after a seven-hour descent from its orbiting mothership Rosetta, now located a half-billion kilometres (300 million miles) from Earth.

But during the free-fall to the comet’s surface, harpoons designed to anchor the probe, named Philae, failed to deploy. Flight directors are considering options to ensure the lander does not drift back into space.

“The lander may have lifted off again,” Stefan Ulamec, Philae lander manager at the DLR German Aerospace Center, told reporters. "Maybe today we just didn’t land once, but landed twice. Hopefully we are sitting there on the surface … and can continue our science sequence.”

Scientists hope that samples drilled out from the comet, known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, will unlock details about how the planets – and possibly even life – evolved, as the rock and ice that make up comets preserve ancient organic molecules like a time-capsule.

Comets date back to the formation of the solar system some 4.6 billion years ago. Scientists suspect impacting comets delivered water to early Earth.

"How audacious, how exciting, how unbelievable to be able to dare to land on a comet," NASA's director of Planetary Science, Jim Green, said at the European Space Operations Centre in Germany after the successful touchdown.

Manmade craft have now landed on seven bodies in space: the moon, Mars, Venus, Saturn's moon Titan, two asteroids and comet Tempel-1, which was hit by a NASA probe.

Among several records set by the mission, Rosetta has become the first spacecraft to orbit a comet rather than just flying past to take pictures.

Rosetta reached the comet, a roughly 3-by-5 km rock discovered in 1969, in August after a journey of 6.4 billion km that took 10 years, five months and four days - a mission that cost close to 1.4 billion euros (1.1 billion pounds).

"What really nails this experience for me are the images," Daniel Brown, an expert in astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said via email after three-legged Philae had relayed data and images back to Earth as it moved toward the comet.

"Especially exciting will be getting the results of the samples recovered from below the surface and seeing their chemical composition," he said

(Additional reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by Mark Heinrich)