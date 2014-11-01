A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Federal officials said on Saturday a great deal of evidence may exist to help investigators pinpoint what caused a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship to crash during a test flight in California, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, who arrived at the crash site in the Mohave Desert early on Saturday, said they were unsure if the spacecraft contained a "black box" data recorder.

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo crashed on Friday during its first powered test flight since January, scattering debris over the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.

