SEATTLE Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said on Saturday he was working with U.S. authorities to determine what caused a passenger spaceship being developed by his space tourism company to crash in California, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

Branson arrived in California to meet Virgin Galactic employees and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, which he said would handle all work and official comment on the investigation.

He also said he was "determined" to learn from Friday's crash of SpaceShipTwo, which went down in pieces during a test flight in the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.

