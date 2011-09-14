CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida NASA unveiled plans for a mammoth deep-space rocket to carry astronauts to the moon, Mars and other destinations beyond the International Space Station, officials said on Wednesday.

The rocket project would cost $10 billion through 2017, when the first test flight of the Space Launch System is scheduled to take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Another $6 billion is allotted to building the Orion deep-space crew capsule, a holdover from the defunct Constellation moon exploration initiative cancelled by the Obama administration. NASA already has spent $5 billion on Orion.

In addition, $2 billion would be spent to refurbish NASA's Florida spaceport to accommodate the new rocket.

The new rocket is based on the space shuttle's liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen engines and fuel tanks, coupled initially with upgraded solid-fuel shuttle booster rockets that also were developed under Constellation.

NASA plans a competition that could replace the Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N booster rockets with liquid-fuel rockets.

The announcement follows a year-long tussle with Congress over the project's cost, scope and technical parameters. The Obama administration withheld its plans while it obtained an independent cost estimate for the Space Launch System.

"We have been frustrated by the time delays," said Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson, a Texas Republican who serves on a NASA oversight committee.

"The numbers are within the authorization levels, we are now moving forward as a team for America."

"Sometimes the making of the sausage isn't pretty, but we are at the right end, we hope," she added.

Compared with the now-retired space shuttle, which could carry about 50,000 pounds (22,500 kg) to an orbit about 300 miles (480 km) from Earth, the new booster is intended to lift as much as 140,000 pounds (63,000 kg) of cargo.

Future versions would have nearly twice the lift capacity for missions into deep space.

Obama has called for a human expedition to an asteroid by 2025 and a journey to Mars in the 2030s. (Editing by Jane Sutton and Vicki Allen)