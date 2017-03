MADRID Spain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Airbus (AIR.PA) could restart test flights for A400M prototypes in Spain, after a fatal crash of one of the military transport planes in May outside Seville.

The ministry said in a statement its specialist aerospace unit had met with Airbus to discuss flight permits, and that further permits relating to the plane programme could be granted in the coming days.

