MADRID Spain's southern Andalusia region has called early elections for March 22, in a key vote for the opposition Socialist Party which runs the area and is struggling to win support as a general election looms.

The head of Andalusia's government, local Socialist leader Susana Diaz, announced the decision to bring forward the polls by a year, complaining that her leftist coalition was unstable.

The regional ballot will add to an already charged political calendar for Spain, with a new central government to be elected by year-end, municipal polls across the country in May and polls in northeastern Catalonia in September.

It will also pit the Socialists in a traditional regional stronghold against the one-year-old, anti-establishment party Podemos (We Can), which has sapped its traditional support.

"These will be the first real test for Spanish mainstream parties as they try to contain the rise of Podemos," Antonio Barroso, analyst at Teneo Intelligence, said in a note.

Podemos, which has aligned itself with the Greek election victors, the leftwing Syriza party, has become a growing threat to Socialists and the governing People's Party (PP) alike, after leading in several opinion polls.

A strong showing for Diaz would likely turn the spotlight on the party's national strategy, with some party heavyweights looking to her as a possible candidate for the general election instead of current leader Pedro Sanchez.

