BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday that Spain was within its rights to limit its Argentine biodiesel imports, adding that her country could use the fuel domestically.

Fernandez also said the government will not complain about the move at the World Trade Organization. The measure is being taken in retaliation for Argentina's planned takeover of energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC).

(Reporting by Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Gary Hill)