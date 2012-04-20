Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday that Spain was within its rights to limit its Argentine biodiesel imports, adding that her country could use the fuel domestically.
Fernandez also said the government will not complain about the move at the World Trade Organization. The measure is being taken in retaliation for Argentina's planned takeover of energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC).
(Reporting by Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Gary Hill)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.