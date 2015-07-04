MADRID Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in the north eastern city of Badalona on Saturday accused of distributing militant Islamist propaganda across social networks, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the man was a supporter of Islamic State militants and had called for jihad on two fronts.

"On one side, the call for Muslims to go to Syria and Iraq and form part of the self-proclaimed caliphate and, on the other, for those that cannot travel, autonomous terrorist acts in their respective countries of origin or residence," it said.

Spain says it is working to prevent radicalized young Muslims joining armed groups in Syria or Iraq or attacking targets at home. As of June 23, it had arrested 45 people this year in relation to international terrorism, according to the ministry's website.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans)