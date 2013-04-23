German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
MADRID Spanish police arrested two men suspected of being linked to militant Islamist network al Qaeda, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
One man, an Algerian, was arrested in the eastern province of Zaragoza and the other, a Moroccan, in the southern province of Murcia, after a joint operation between Spain, France and Morocco, the statement said.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry declined to give any further information.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.