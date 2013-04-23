MADRID Spanish police arrested two men suspected of being linked to militant Islamist network al Qaeda, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

One man, an Algerian, was arrested in the eastern province of Zaragoza and the other, a Moroccan, in the southern province of Murcia, after a joint operation between Spain, France and Morocco, the statement said.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry declined to give any further information.

