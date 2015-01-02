A passenger gestures while waiting for his train to depart as others are reflected waiting for their trains, after train activity resumed at Madrid's Atocha train station January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Passengers wait for their trains after train activity resumed at Madrid's Atocha train station January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Passengers talk to security as they wait for their train to depart at Madrid's Atocha train station January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Passengers gather outside Madrid's Atocha train station as they wait for train activity to resume January 2, 2015. Madrid's Atocha main train station, the scene of a 2004 bomb attack which killed nearly 200 people, was evacuated on Friday after a bomb warning that turned out to be false. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A police officer helps passengers as they are allowed back into Madrid's Atocha train station January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two men stand at the end of a platform as train activity resumes at Madrid's Atocha train station January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Madrid's Atocha main train station, the scene of a 2004 bomb attack which killed nearly 200 people, was evacuated on Friday after a bomb warning that turned out to be false.

A man on a commuter train had been threatening to blow up himself, and another passenger pulled the emergency brake, a spokeswoman for the Spanish police said. The police said he had no bomb.

Train services were temporarily suspended and will resume shortly. The man was being held for questioning, she said.

A series of bombs planted on Madrid trains by violent Islamists killed 191 people in March 2004.

(Reporting By Raquel Castillo; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Dominic Evans)