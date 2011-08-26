MADRID Spain announced further measures in the last week aimed at assuring investors that despite a slowly growing economy it will be able to meet its tough deficit cutting targets.

Following are a list of the main measures the government has announced in the last two cabinet meetings on August 19 and 26, and earlier on Friday.

DEBT CEILING WRITTEN INTO CONSTITUTION

Spain followed Germany and France in putting debt limits on its public administrations into its Constitution which it hopes will give markets confidence that its finances are under control.

The measures will come into effect in 2020, and although will not include a specific deficit cap figure, they will be accompanied by an ancillary law which will set a ceiling for the structural deficit -- the fiscal gap over the course of a normal economic cycle (2-3 percent GDP growth) -- at 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

MEASURES TO STIMULATE YOUTH JOB GROWTH

- Creation of new learning contracts to cut use of temporary contracts aimed at workers without qualifications aged between 16-25.

- Extension of period to convert temporary contracts into longer term learning contracts by six months.

- Extension of government plan to retrain job seekers in different sectors.

- 400 euro monthly help extended by six months for those out of work and whose benefits have run out.

CUT IN HOUSE SALES TAX

Temporary cut in sales tax on house purchases to 4 percent from 8 percent aimed at reducing stock of estimated one million unsold houses.

FRONT-LOADING CORPORATE TAX

The country's largest businesses will see their tax payments calendar brought forward until the end of 2013, helping the country meet its 3 percent public deficit target that year. After that date those companies will return to their normal payment schedule. The measure will save 2.5 billion euros (2.2 billion pounds) this year.

PHARMACEUTICAL BUDGET CUTS

The government will save 2.4 billion euros annually through cuts made through regional government spending on drug costs. The cuts will largely come from slashing 15 percent of costs on brand name medicines. Together with changes to corporate tax payments and revenues from Spain's recent mobile spectrum auction, the measures will shave around 0.5 percent off the budget deficit this year.

