MADRID Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 11.2 percent of their outstanding portfolios in October, reaching a fresh record high, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 7.4 billion euros (6 billion pounds) from September, reaching 189.6 billion euros in October. The rate was up from 10.7 percent in September.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country's crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)