Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MADRID Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.1 percent in June, down slightly from 13.4 percent a month earlier, as bad loans dropped while overall lending rose.
Total credit in the financial system was 1.42 trillion euros (1 trillion pounds) in June, up from 1.41 trillion euros a month earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Monday showed.
Bad loans dropped to 185.9 billion euros in June from 189.4 billion euros in May, after hitting a record high in January.
Spanish banks forecast bad loans will peak this year as the country pulls out of recession.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.