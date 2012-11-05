BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
MADRID European Union rescue funds cannot be used to compensate shareholders in Spain who lost money on bank preference shares, the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.
"If it is necessary to compensate (shareholders) it can only be done with money from Spain," Almunia told reporters at a breakfast in Madrid.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by Jesus Aguado)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.