A woman withdraws money from an ATM at a Spanish Banco Popular branch in Madrid September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID The board of Spain's Banco Popular (POP.MC) has approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros (1.9 billion pounds), a source close to the process said on Sunday.

The bank's directors also agreed that Popular would remain independent rather than searching for a partner, the source said.

Popular declined to comment.

(Reporting and editing By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Paul Day)