BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
MADRID The board of Spain's Banco Popular (POP.MC) has approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros (1.9 billion pounds), a source close to the process said on Sunday.
The bank's directors also agreed that Popular would remain independent rather than searching for a partner, the source said.
Popular declined to comment.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.