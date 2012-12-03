Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
MADRID Spain on Monday requested formally the disbursement of 39.5 billion euros (31.9 billion pounds) of European funds to recapitalise its crippled banking sector, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The money - 37 billion euros for the four nationalised banks Bankia (BKIA.MC), Catalunya Banc, NCG Banco and Banco de Valencia BVA.MC and 2.5 billion euros for the so-called "bad bank" - should be paid to the state's banking fund FROB around December 12, it added.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the disbursement later on Monday when they meet in Brussels for their monthly meeting.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).