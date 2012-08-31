Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria gestures during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday the government had approved the country's latest banking reform in which it will establish a 'bad bank' to hive off banks' rotten property assets.

She said the reform would complete the banking sector's restructuring and get credit flowing again.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz, writing by Nigel Davies, editing by Tracy Rucinski)