MADRID Spain's biggest bailed-out lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) showed the first fruits of a painful restructuring on Wednesday, posting a 72 million-euro (61.6 million pounds) profit for the first quarter of the year despite bad loans and the continued national recession.

Bankia, which came to symbolise Spain's banking crisis after making a record 19.2 billion euro ($25 billion) loss in 2012, has benefited from a relatively clean slate after transferring troubled real estate assets to a state-backed "bad bank".

The bank's parent company BFA reported a net profit for the first three months of the year of 213 million euros, keeping it on target for a profit for the full year of 800 million euros.

However it may still struggle to hit that target as it copes with economic turmoil and tries to retain customers despite having to close over 1,000 branches.

The bank's net interest income fell to 512 million euros in the first quarter compared to 844 million euros a year earlier, while its non-performing loans ratio stood at 13.1 percent of its total loan book at the end of March, well above a sector average of 10.39 percent in February.

The lender never published first-quarter results in 2012, when it was on the verge of a bail-out, barely a year after 350,000 small investors were persuaded to buy shares in the newly merged group of savings banks.

