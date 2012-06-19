MADRID A second and more detailed audit of Spanish banks will be delayed to September after originally being scheduled for completion on July 31, a source at the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

"The decision to delay the second part of the audit of Spanish lenders has been made by the assessment committee. The reason is to gather more information on the loan books on an individual basis and this will delay ... the whole process to September," said the source, who did not want to be named.

The first part of the audit, detailing how much extra capital the entire banking system will require, is still due by June 21.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)