MADRID Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund, set up to protect depositors, has spent just over 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) helping to compensate small investors who lost money in two of the country's rescued banks, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund, or FGD, primarily designed to shield deposits of 100,000 euros or less and backed by Spain's healthy banks, will take minority stakes in the two lenders as a result of the deal.

As part of a 41-billion-euro rescue of Spanish banks last year with European funds, customers at bailed-out banks with investments in risky products, such as subordinated debt, were forced to convert these into shares at varying discounts.

But banks like NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc were not publicly listed so the government is using the guarantee fund to buy out their shares instead.

Spain's sound banks had to cough up an extra 2 billion euros in contributions this year to the FGD to pay for the scheme. The FGD had 3.8 billion euros in assets at the end of 2012.

The plan will leave the FGD exposed to two of the banks that had to be bailed out after Spain's property market crash and which are likely to come up for auction later this year.

It will have a 26 percent stake in Galician lender NCG Banco - after spending 802 million euros cashing out investors - and 32.5 percent of Barcelona-based Catalunya Banc, the Bank of Spain said.

The two banks have already received 21 billion euros in European funds and aid from Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB. [ID:nL5N0EW43R]

FROB said late on Thursday it had picked Spanish corporate advisory firm N+1 to analyze Catalunya Banc's assets and lead an eventual sale. BNP Paribas is doing the same for NCG Banco.

The Spanish state has struggled to sell Catalunya Banc in the past and cancelled its auction earlier this year after potential bidders clamoured for more capital or protection against losses.

Bankers as well as the International Monetary Fund have warned that delays in selling these mid-sized banks could be detrimental to their business by prolonging uncertainty.

($1 = 0.7637 Euro)

