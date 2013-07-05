A structure showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN Spain's banks do not at present need further European aid, according to a document prepared by the European Commission and the European Central Bank and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Spanish lenders, hit hard by a five year on-off recession and burst property bubble, have received financial aid from Europe of 41.3 billion euros (35.5 billion pounds) of a potential line of up to 100 billion euros.

"There is at present no reason to foresee further programme disbursements," the report said. The aid was used for the recapitalisation of state-aided banks and a capital injection into a so-called bad bank that took on bad loans and devalued property assets from the financial system.

The report, which also involved experts from the International Monitory Fund as an independent monitor, said ensuring bank profitability represents a major challenge given low interest rates and rising bad debts.

"A prolongation of the negative trends in unemployment, real incomes and solvency of companies beyond current expectations will heighten risks particularly for weaker banks," the report said.

The stability of the Spanish financial sector may still be impaired by uncertainty over burden sharing, to what extent losses can be passed on to investors in the banks, the document said.

In addition, there is uncertainty over arbitration processes by which some investors will seek to prove they were missold complex hybrid investments in the banks, the document said.

(Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)