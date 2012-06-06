COPENHAGEN Spain must seek help now via the European Union's rescue fund to recapitalise its banks and restore confidence in its financial system, the number two official at Germany's BDB banking trade body said on Wednesday.

"What we now need are clarity and trust. Uncertainty is the worst enemy," said Michael Kemmer, managing director of the banking body that represents commercial lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

"Spain should take the path laid out for it and not hesitate any further in asking for help from the EU rescue fund," Kemmer told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Fearful that Madrid may otherwise soon be forced to seek a full international bailout of its stricken economy, Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to focus any rescue on Spain's debt-stricken banks.

Sources in Berlin said the German finance ministry believes the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the 500-billion-euro ($625 billion) European Stability Mechanism due to enter into force next month, could lend directly to Spain's FROB bank rescue fund.

EU lawyers are not convinced this would be legal, and Madrid has not yet requested aid and is resisting political conditions, several EU sources said on Wednesday.

ESCALATING CRISIS

Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, said on Tuesday it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners to help revive its banks.

But its Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said after talks at the European Commission on Wednesday there were no immediate plans to apply for a bailout.

Spain would await the results of an IMF report and an independent audit of the banking sector, both due this month, before taking decisions on how to recapitalise the banks, he said.

The BDB's Kemmer said asking for help now would show decisiveness and bolster confidence, predicting Spain would submit a request within weeks.

Financial terms for making use of EU funds were unlikely to be as drastic as the Spanish government might fear, he said.

"The money is urgently needed to resolve problems in the banking sector. The debt crisis is dramatically intensifying," Kemmer said.

German banks have largely dealt with their portfolios of Greek assets and developments there no longer pose a threat to Germany's lenders, Kemmer added.

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of Commerzbank and five other German banking groups on Wednesday, saying they faced risks if the euro zone crisis deepened.

(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by John Stonestreet)