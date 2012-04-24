MADRID Mortgage lending by Spanish banks suffered its largest annual drop in over six years in February, showing cheap cash borrowed by Spanish lenders from the European Central Bank is not filtering down into the wider economy.

Spain's lenders, largely blocked out from international money markets, were amongst the biggest takers of 3-year cheap loans from the ECB designed to flood banks with funds and allow them to lend to individuals and businesses.

The banks have been badly hit by the collapse of the property sector four years ago and are frantically building provisions against potential losses from toxic real estate assets and to meet strict capital levels set by the government.

Lenders granted 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for mortgages in February, official data showed on Tuesday, only a sixth of loans given out at the height of the property boom in early 2007, and just under half the amount - 49.6 percent -lent last year.

The annual fall was the largest registered since 2005, although the amount lent was not the lowest. It fell to 4.4 billion euros in December.

The chief executive of Barcelona-based savings bank Caixabank (CABK.MC), Juan Maria Nin, said on Monday families and businesses would benefit from cheaper loans as a result of the ECB lending.

"I think the country where the most ECB money has reached the real economy is Spain," he said at a results presentation.

But analysts said banks were cutting back on loans in an attempt to repair balance sheets brought low by deteriorating real estate assets, tightening the screw on an economy already entering its second recession in three years.

"You need to shrink your balance sheet: the easiest way is to cut lending. This is one of the constraints which will make the recovery even more complicated," said RBS economist, Silvio Peruzzo.

On the flip side, Spaniards are also reluctant to buy property. Spanish householders are some of the most indebted in Europe and unemployment is expected to affect one in four workers by the end of the year.

More Spaniards are defaulting on their debt, with bad loans at banks hitting their highest level since 1994 in February.

House prices are widely expected to fall further, with Exane BNP Paribas saying they are still 20 to 30 percent overvalued.

"In a recession and with prices falling, you'd expect people to reduce debt, so lending growth should continue to remain negative," said Daragh Quinn, banking analyst at Nomura.

The average interest rate for a bank-granted mortgage in February was 4.54 percent for a 21 year mortgage, the Statistics Institute said. Ten-year sovereign Spanish debt gave bond holders a rate just shy of 6 percent on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7619 euros)

(Reporting By Paul Day. Editing by Sonya Dowsett/Jeremy Gaunt.)