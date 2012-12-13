MADRID Spain has secured private investment from all of its main banks except BBVA (BBVA.MC) for the so-called 'bad bank' Sareb, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

The investors are Santander (SAN.MC), Caixabank (CABK.MC), Popular (POP.MC), Sabadell (SABE.MC) and healthy savings bank Kutxabank, as well as a group of private insurers.

Sareb will have an initial capital base of 3.8 billion euros (3 billion pounds) and will eventually reach 5.0 billion, of which 25 percent is equity and the remaining subordinated debt, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.7669 euros)

