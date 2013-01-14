The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID Spanish banks borrowed slightly less from the European Central Bank in December than in the previous month as Spain's access to funds improved along with an easing of euro zone funding pressures.

Bank of Spain figures showed local banks borrowed 357 billion euros ($476 billion) from the ECB in December of 2012, a 2 percent fall from 365 billion euros in November. However, it was still more than twice the 132 billion euros taken by the lenders in December 2011.

Spanish banks accounted for 32.1 percent of euro zone banks' emergency borrowing from the ECB in December 2012, the data showed.

The amount of borrowing has fallen from a high of 411 billion euros in August 2012 after the ECB pledged to buy bonds of euro zone states should they request a bailout, which eased funding conditions and allowed some banks to return to capital markets.

The yield premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year debt rather than low-risk German bonds was 342 basis points on Monday, well off last year's highs of around 650 bps.

A raft of Spanish corporates and banks have issued bonds since the beginning of the year in a rush to tap improved sentiment towards the Spanish sovereign. ($1 = 0.7493 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sarah White/Jeremy Gaunt)