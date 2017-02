The dome of the Bank of Spain headquarters is seen near a red traffic light in central Madrid September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spain will stick to its plan to use its guarantee deposit fund to help investors in some risky bank debt who lost money in a bail-out of the financial sector, despite a negative legal opinion from the European Central Bank, official sources said.

"We will stick to the current plan," a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. A second source from the Bank of Spain confirmed the plan would not be changed.

The ECB had criticised the plan on Monday in a non-binding opinion document released on its website.

