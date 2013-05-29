MADRID Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had launched disciplinary action against nine banks over the past sale of complicated hybrid debt products to retail investors and savers.

Spanish lenders sold billions of euros of these instruments, such as preference shares and other types of unsecured, subordinated debt to their retail customers during the 2000s to boost their capital levels following stricter international regulatory requirements on solvency ratios.

A spokeswoman for the regulator declined to name the nine banks, and said the disciplinary action would likely result in fines. The banks broke the law by not providing adequate information related to the products and by not assessing the suitability of the product for the clients, the regulator said.

Most listed banks have swapped the preference shares for ordinary shares but Spain's nationalised lenders like Bankia (BKIA.MC) have made the swaps at a deep discount as part of their European Union-led bail-out.

The mis-selling of hybrid debt to savers has become a hot political issue in Spain with angry pensioners, who in many cases lost their life savings, staging daily protests around the country.

The mis-selling cases cover around 6.2 billion euros (5.31 billion pounds) of hybrid debt, the regulator said.

There were around 28 billion euros of hybrid debt instruments in circulation at the end of March, the regulator said, the vast majority belonging to the nationalised banks.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Greg Mahlich)