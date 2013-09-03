Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos gestures at the start of a parliamentary hearing at the Spanish parliament in Madrid July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he did not believe further cash injections were necessary for the country's nationalised banks in an interview on national radio.

The process to sell one of those nationalised banks - NCG Banco - was open and the government hoped to receive offers before the end of September for an October auction, he said.

"There's interest, not only from domestic banks but also from some foreign funds," he said during an interview with Cadena Ser radio.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)