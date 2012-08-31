MADRID Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday a fund aimed at improving the liquidity of the country's autonomous regions should be up and running in the coming days or weeks.

He also said that the majority of assets going into a newly created "bad bank" will be related to the property sector.

Earlier on Friday the government approved the country's latest banking reform in which it will establish a new entity to hive off banks' rotten property assets.

De Guindos said the amount of funding for the "bad bank" from a European rescue fund will be low.

