MADRID Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA (BBVA.MC), beat forecasts on Friday when it reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals.

The bank said net profit was 1.73 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds) in the first three months of the year, above the 1.66 billion euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

But net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, missed analyst expectations, coming in at 3.62 billion euros, a 0.8 percent rise on the first quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)