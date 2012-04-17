MADRID Spain's government must be ready to take further measures to ensure strict budget deficit targets are met, the Bank of Spain governor said on Tuesday, hours after debt costs leapt at a primary auction on sliding confidence in the country's finances.

Short-term borrowing costs almost doubled from a month earlier at a sale of more than 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion) of short-term government debt on Tuesday, as investors sought safe haven alternatives.

This was a bad sign for a longer-term auction on Thursday although good demand at Tuesday's sale helped nudge 10-year bond yields back below the dangerous six percent threshold they passed on Monday.

Speaking before parliament's budget committee, Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said the centre-right government's deficit-deflating austerity measures were essential to regain confidence.

"The tensions we have once again experienced in recent weeks are powerful reminder that the crisis is still far from over and that our economy's situation remains a particular cause for concern in Europe," Ordonez said.

Spain's government is fighting to convince sceptical markets it can reduce one of the highest budget deficits in the euro zone as the economy slips into recession amid huge unemployment.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday became the latest senior European official to dismiss suggestions Spain might need a bailout, saying its fiscal consolidation was impressive and reforms were going well.

"I would like to invite financial markets to behave in a rational way," he said. "Spain is on track."

Ordonez also ruled out the need for a rescue package and said a new three-year financing operation from the European Central Bank was not being planned, but everything was possible.

The central government 2012 budget, passed last month, aims to make savings of 27 billion euros through spending cuts and tax hikes.

Ordonez warned there were risks the budget's revenue and savings goals would fall short. He said more would have to be done, including further, deeply unpopular, tax increases, if signs were to appear the deficit target would not be met.

"The scale of adjustment required in our country is so great that we need to make use of all the instruments available, including taxes," Ordonez said.

A constitutional change to ensure budget consolidation at a central government level and for the highly devolved 17-regional governments, largely blamed for the 2011 slippage, must be applied, he said.

"The current budgetary imbalance has become one of the main obstacles to growth of the Spanish economy. Correcting it is urgent and unavoidable," the governor said.

STIFF PREMIUM

Spain was forced to pay a stiff premium compared with a month ago when it sold 3.2 billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday a day after the country's key 10-year bond yield hit a five-month high above 6 percent.

The yield on the 12-month bill was 2.623 percent compared with 1.418 percent at the last sale on March 20, and 3.110 percent on the 18-month bill, up from 1.711 last month.

The sales were in sharp contrast to the country's debt auctions in the first quarter of the year as banks, backed by a wall of cheap European Central Bank cash, put some of it to work in debt of countries at the fringes of the euro zone.

The next big test is the auction of longer-term paper on Thursday.

"The key was again domestic bank bidding ... But it doesn't change the bigger picture too much. The key will be the bond auction on Thursday," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Spain has eased its debt problem somewhat by selling almost half its planned issuance of medium and long-term debt for the year, which gave the treasury some comfort even though yields will likely rise at Thursday's bond sales.

"The Treasury has covered 47 percent of its gross medium and long-term financing needs this year (85.9 billion euros), so it has not been forced to raise more money today, in a cautious strategy which will be maintained over the next months," a treasury statement said. "The strong demand indicates the market remains confident in the Spanish economy."

But international investors continue to steer clear from Spain's debt, leaving domestic banks as the main buyers.

"Spain likely has a few quarters at best in order to right the negative sentiment that dominates right now," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said.

"Investor flows will remain key here ... Spain remains the big negative sentiment play over the coming months."

At the end of February, non-residents held 42 percent of Spanish public debt, the lowest level since 2007 and down from 50 percent in December, treasury figures show.

Analysts said national banks continued to support the auctions. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor demand was 2.9 on the 12-month bill, compared with 2.1 last time, and was 3.8 on the 18-month bill, up from 2.9 in March.

($1 = 0.7656 euros)

(Additional reporting by London government bonds desk; editing by Julien Toyer and Philippa Fletcher)