MADRID Spain sold 3.08 billion euros of its short-term debt on Tuesday, slightly above its target amount, even as the Treasury paid the highest rates to sell the paper since November and met with falling demand from the country's struggling banks.

The Treasury sold 1.6 billion euros of a 3-month bill, and 1.48 billion euros of a 6 month bill, which together was just above the 2-3 billion euro target set.

The Treasury has overshot its sales target in recent auctions, showing it still is capable of selling its debt even if has to rely on domestic banks to do so as international investors avoid Spanish debt.

The country's damaged banking system was the centre of attention in markets again on Monday after the government formally applied for a bailout of up to 100 billion euros, and agency Moody's slashed banks' credit ratings.

Access to markets comes at a cost to Spain, too. The yield on the 3-month bill was 2.362 percent, up from 0.846 percent a month ago, and it was 3.237 percent on the 6-month, up from 1.737 percent in May. Both were the highest since last November.

Domestic banks showed decent if declining support for both of the issues compared with last month. The bid-to-cover ratio on the 3-month was 2.6, down from 3.9 last time, and it was 2.8, compared with 4.3 last time.

