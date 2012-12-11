MADRID Spain sold 3.9 billion euros ($5.04 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, beating the target amount for the auction and shrugging off political risk contagion from Italy by securing lower borrowing costs.

The treasury sold 2.4 billion euros of a 12-month bill and 1.5 billion euros of an 18-month bill. Together they surpassed the government's target to issue 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros.

The average yield on the 12-month bill was 2.556 percent, down from 2.797 percent at the previous auction. It was 2.778 percent on the 18-month paper, down from 3.034 percent in November.

The auction was smooth despite volatility a day earlier when investors ditched Spanish bonds after a surprise weekend announcement that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti would resign early.

Monti's exit could spell trouble for economic reforms in Italy and rekindle volatility in the euro zone..

"It was a positive auction where they sold more than the maximum target and with lower yields despite yesterday's turbulence," said Estefania Ponte, head of strategy at Cortal Consors brokerage in Madrid.

Demand was decent on both of the bills sold on Tuesday, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.5 on the 12-month paper, versus 2.1 at the last auction and 2.7 on the 18-month bill, compared with 5.7 at the last auction.

On Thursday Spain sells three bonds, testing appetite for a 28-year bond, the first time in more than two years that the government has issued such long-term debt.

Spain's borrowing costs have come down since September - after spiking in July to unsustainable levels - when the European Central Bank announced it could step in to buy debt of euro zone countries that seek aid.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is still studying when to ask for help from the euro zone rescue fund, which would trigger the ECB's bond-buying programme.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that Spain should not have to take more measures to meet the conditions of aid. The government has cut spending including in politically sensitive areas such as health care and pensions.

Market watchers said they did not see much more impact on Spain from the political turmoil in Italy, which could see the return of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to frontline politics.

"The Monti scenario will continue generating talk over the coming days until the date for elections is decided. But the markets priced it in yesterday," said Soledad Pellon, strategist at IG brokerage in Madrid.

(Additional reporting by Manuel Ruiz; Editing by Julien Toyer/Jeremy Gaunt)