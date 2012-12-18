MADRID Spain sold 3.52 billion euros of short-term debt on Tuesday, beating the amount targeted and cutting its borrowing costs on 3-month and 6-month paper.

In its last auction of the year, the treasury sold 1.58 billion euros of the shorter maturity and 1.95 billion of the longer. The overall target for the sale was between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros.

The average yield on the 3-month bill was 1.195 percent, down from 1.254 percent at the previous auction, and on the 6-month paper it fell to 1.609 percent from 1.669 percent.

Spain completed its 2012 funding program in October and has kept tapping the market since then to finance a larger-than-planned deficit.

It is also believed to have started funding itself for 2013, when it must raise 207 billion euros in debt plus at least an additional 23 billion to finance its cash-strapped regions.

A standing pledge from the European Central Bank to step in to buy debt of struggling euro zone states that ask for international aid has brought down Spain's borrowing costs since they spiked to an unsustainable high in the summer.

"It was a good auction to end the year, taking into account that we weren't expecting any complications given this is short-term debt and the risk premium is contained. The treasury has started next year's work in recent auctions," said Victoria Torre, head analyst at Self Bank in Madrid.

Demand was healthy on both bills, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 on the 3-month paper, versus 3.5 at the last auction and 2.6 on the 6-month bill, compared with 2.3 at the last auction.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is still studying when to ask for help from the euro zone rescue fund, which would trigger the ECB's bond-buying programme.

(Reporting by Manuel Ruiz; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)