MADRID, Sept 20 Spain's sold 4.5 billion euros (3.9 billion pounds) in short-term debt on Tuesday, at the top end of its target, but its cost of borrowing jumped compared to sales in August.

The Treasury managed to hit the top of its 3.5-4.5 billion euro target for its 12 and 18-month treasury bills and saw reasonable demand on debt markets. It paid yields of around 20 basis points more on both.

Spain and Italy's debt sales have had the firm support of the European Central Bank action on the secondary market since early August when it started to buy bonds of countries at threat of a contagion from crisis.

Yet its purchases have not shaken off concerns that a debt crisis can be fully contained, and Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating one notch to A on Tuesday heightened the gloom and sent both Italian and Spanish bond yields higher.

That did not help Tuesday's auction, said analysts.

"Spanish debt has been under pressure. But it's a pretty decent auction which has let the Treasury sell close to the top of its target in difficult circumstances," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.

The average yield on the 12-month bill was 3.591 percent, compared with 3.335 percent last month, and it was 3.807 percent on the longer dated paper, up from 3.592 percent in August. They were the highest levels since 2008 and 2007 respectively.

Last August Spain paid 1.836 and 2.078 percent to finance the same maturities.

The bid-to-cover ratio on the 12-month paper rose to 2.8 from 2.1 last month but fell to 2.7 on the 18-month bill from 3.2 in August.

The ECB bought 9.8 billion euros worth of bonds last week, down from 14 billion euros the week before, and not enough to allay concerns over Greece's latest aid tranche or that it might eventually default on its obligations.

The Treasury last tapped bond markets on September 15 in largely well received sales of three bonds. However the Treasury paid a hefty premium to investors to sell them.

