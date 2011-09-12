MADRID Spain will pay dearly on Thursday when it returns to bond markets to auction three maturities, as fears of a Greek default push yields higher despite the ongoing support of European Central bank buying of Spanish debt.

The treasury will aim to raise 3 to 4 billion euros in total from the three bonds. But market tensions, which saw 10-year bond yields jump around 12 basis points on Monday on the secondary market to 5.29 percent, could hit demand.

Spain's last debt auction saw sluggish appetite on September 1, but was protected to some degree by periphery debt purchases by the ECB aimed at sheltering Italy and Spain from being engulfed in the debt crisis.

Italy returns to debt markets on Tuesday.

But the lack of action from Group of Seven finance chiefs at a summit last weekend to resolve the debt crisis, coupled with fears of a Greek debt default have outweighed some of the effectiveness of the purchases, and will force the Treasury to pay handsomely on Thursday.

Still, without ECB support, costs would be even higher.

"The ECB is concentrating its purchases around these maturity dates, so there should be pretty decent demand, but with a very high cost of funding," said Chiara Cremonesi.

Spain's auction will also be affected by the outcome of Italy's on Tuesday, Cremonesi said. But if market conditions remained around Monday's levels then yields could be expected around secondary market trading levels, or even slightly higher.

The Treasury said it will auction a bond with a 4.6 percent coupon maturing July 30, 2019, a bond with a 4 percent coupon maturing April 30, 2020, and a bond with a 4.85 percent coupon maturing Oct 31, 2020.

On Monday, the 2019 bond was trading around 4.91 percent, the April 2020 bond around 4.96 percent, and October 2020 bond at 5.10 percent.

Those costs are high but manageable for the Treasury, which before the auctions had completed 67.2 percent of its medium and long-term debt issuance plans for the year.

The Treasury will hope that a second rescue package for Greece, an extension of the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility and at least temporary ECB debt purchases will stop its financing costs spiralling higher.

Analysts doubt Spain can afford borrowing costs of more than 7 percent over a sustained period, which could eventually force the country to take a bailout like Ireland or Portugal.

The ECB spent 13 billion euros on debt purchases last week and some analysts believe it will have to increase that to counter the pressure on yields. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)