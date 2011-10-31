MADRID Spain's borrowing costs are likely to mount further at its next bond auction on Thursday as doubts grow over the details of European plans aimed at stopping the euro bloc's debt crisis.

The Treasury will seek to raise 3.5 billion (£3.02 billion) to 4.5 billion euros split between a 3- and a 5-year bond.

Spanish debt yields would be higher were it not for the European Central Bank buying bonds on the open market to hold down the borrowing costs of countries that investors fear could be sucked into the debt crisis that began in Greece two years ago.

On Monday yields on Spanish debt jumped on market concerns that an agreement reached last week to shore up Greece's debt profile and expand the capacity of the bloc's bailout fund lacked detail.

Thursday's auction will precede another event that is generating some uncertainty: the first ECB rate-setting meeting under new President Mario Draghi.

"We can expect spreads to stay wide through until Thursday as markets focus on the ECB meeting. Yields on the bonds are likely to be around 30-35 basis points higher from their last sales with a lot of pressure on the periphery," said an analyst at a major European bank.

Yields on both bonds are expected to edge higher than previous outings, in line with their secondary market listing. The five-year bond was trading on Monday around 4.75 percent, while the average yield at the bond's last sale on September 1 was 4.489 percent.

The three-year bond was last sold in June 2009.

The same analyst said it was hard to predict demand on Thursday, but reports that the ECB was actively supporting Spanish bonds with the same maturities on Monday would help.

Spain's key 10-year benchmark bond yield rose on Monday to its highest level since the beginning of August at around 5.63 percent.

Yields spiked above 6 percent in July and August before the ECB reactivated its bond-buying programme.

Last week data showed the ECB stepped up its bond purchases. Analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt with the 97 billion euros it has spent since restarting its purchases in early August.

Spain's Treasury has sold just over 80 percent of its planned issuance for this year in medium and long-term bonds, leaving it with around 18 billion euros still to sell before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)