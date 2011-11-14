MADRID Spain's borrowing costs risk hitting euro-era highs at auction this week, fuelling fears it is getting dragged back into the heart of the euro zone debt crisis as markets await evidence of a new government's commitment to economic reform.

Driven higher in part by concerns that periphery peer Italy might need bailing out, secondary market yields on benchmark Spanish ten-year debt rose to over 6 percent on Monday for the first time since the European Central Bank started buying the country's bonds.

Against that backdrop, the treasury will aim on Thursday to sell between 3 billion euros (2.5 billion pounds) and 4 billion euros of a new benchmark of the same maturity.

Demand is expected to be healthy, analysts say, but unless Spanish bond prices rebound in the interim, the cost will prove punishing if extended over a longer period.

"It's not a great environment, but the issue should get away with good demand. Costs will be high, but at these levels it is not going to have a significant impact on the Treasury's borrowing costs for a few months," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.

"It would be a problem if (those levels) held for a few quarters more."

In August the ECB resumed buying the bonds of euro zone nations under the market microscope, bolstering both Italian and Spanish debt prices.

In recent weeks its focus has been overwhelmingly on Italy as that country's political crisis reached a head and its borrowing costs went through the roof.

That left Spain to fend for itself, and its sovereign yields leaped to new highs last week and have not fallen much since.

The average yield at Thursday's sale is expected to be around secondary market levels, currently higher than the 5.986 percent record cost the treasury paid for ten-year debt on July 21.

By comparison, Italy found decent demand at 6.29 percent for 3 billion euros of five-year bonds on Monday after the appointment of former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government.

Market focus towards year-end will be on political progress in both countries, and on more details on beefing up the euro zone's financial rescue facility, Credit Agricole's Green said.

In Spain, investors will also be watching carefully for economic reforms from the new government that takes power next week - almost certainly headed by the opposition centre-right People's Party (PP), which has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the country's deficit reduction programme.

Results from the bond sale are due around 0940 GMT. In a possible low-key pointer, the treasury will offer 2.5 to 3.5 billion euros of treasury bills on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)