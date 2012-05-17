MADRID Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply to around five percent in an auction of three- and four- year bonds on Thursday, reflecting concerns over the Spanish banking system and economy and the political crisis in Greece.

Yields on the three bonds issued were in line with those on the secondary markets shortly before the sale. The Treasury auctioned 2.5 billion euros (2 billion pounds) of two bonds maturing in 2015 and one bond maturing in 2016.

"All in all, the reasonable cover garnered here was achieved at some considerable cost," rate strategist at Rabobank, Richard McGuire said.

"With foreign investors evidently rushing for the exits and domestic banks' ability to bridge the gap limited by the government's imposition of ever more stringent loss provisioning, this unfavourable trend looks set to remain firmly in place going forward."

Spain has reached more than 55 percent of its debt issuance target this year, though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy warned on Wednesday the Treasury faced trouble financing itself at a reasonable rate following the recent spike in yields.

The risk premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German debt rose to a euro-era high on Wednesday of over 500 basis points. The spread stood at 487 basis points at 10:00 a.m. British Time, around one basis point higher than before the auction.

Spain sold 372 million euros of a bond maturing January 31, 2015 at an average yield of 4.375 percent, after paying 2.89 percent April 4, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.45 after 2.4 in April.

The bond maturing July 30, 2015 sold 1.0 billion euros, had a yield of 4.876 percent compared to 4.037 percent May 3 and was 3 times subscribed following a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 percent at the last auction.

The bond maturing April 30, 2016 sold 1.1 billion euros with an average yield of 5.106 percent, higher than 3.374 percent March 15. Demand was lower than previously, with the bond 2.4 times subscribed after 4.1 times at the March auction.

In the first quarter of the year Spanish 10-year benchmark bond yields eased after the European Central Bank flooded financial markets with cheap 3-year credit lines (LTROs) in December and February. But with liquidity running thin and Spain's banks, which gorged on sovereign debt in the first few months of the year, forced to raise new capital under a reform of the sector introduced on Friday, demand for debt has fallen.

