MADRID Spain's Treasury sold 3 billion euros (2.35 billion pounds) of medium-term debt on Thursday, at the top end of its target amount, but paid euro-era record yields on the five year paper as investors remain unconvinced by austerity measures and growth prospects.

Spain had aimed to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of the debt.

The Treasury sold 1.4 billion euros worth of bonds maturing October 31, 2014 with a 3.3 percent coupon, at an average yield of 5.204 percent compared to 4.335 percent last month, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 after 4.3 previously.

It also sold 1.1 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in July 30, 2017, with a 5.5 percent coupon at a yield of 6.459 percent, above June's yield of 6.072 percent and 2.1 times subscribed compared to 3.4 times in June.

The bond maturing October 31, 2019 with a 4.3 percent coupon, sold for a yield of 6.701 percent after 4.832 percent in February. The Treasury placed 548 million euros worth of the bond at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 after 3.3 previously.

