Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143-billion (115.13 billion-pound) merger with larger rival Unilever Plc , the companies said on Sunday.
MADRID Spain's Treasury sold 3 billion euros (2.35 billion pounds) of medium-term debt on Thursday, at the top end of its target amount, but paid euro-era record yields on the five year paper as investors remain unconvinced by austerity measures and growth prospects.
Spain had aimed to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of the debt.
The Treasury sold 1.4 billion euros worth of bonds maturing October 31, 2014 with a 3.3 percent coupon, at an average yield of 5.204 percent compared to 4.335 percent last month, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 after 4.3 previously.
It also sold 1.1 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in July 30, 2017, with a 5.5 percent coupon at a yield of 6.459 percent, above June's yield of 6.072 percent and 2.1 times subscribed compared to 3.4 times in June.
The bond maturing October 31, 2019 with a 4.3 percent coupon, sold for a yield of 6.701 percent after 4.832 percent in February. The Treasury placed 548 million euros worth of the bond at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 after 3.3 previously.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.