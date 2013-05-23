MADRID Spain paid higher rates on medium-term debt for the first time since early February, at an auction on Thursday, a sign that a global liquidity flows into countries on the periphery of the euro zone could be drying up.

Spain sold 4 billion euros ($5.15 billion) at a triple-bond sale, meeting its issuance target, and yields rose on bonds maturing in three, five and 13 years.

Spanish yields had fallen steadily for months as investors hunted for higher returns amid loose monetary policy, encouraging them to ignore the nation's sickly economy and focus on the European Central Bank's promise to protect the euro.

The pressure on Spain's liquidity situation has eased since it peaked last summer, said Raj Badiani of IHS Global Insight but economic problems showed no signs of abating. The economy is slumping for a second year and joblessness continues to rise.

"We could see yields creeping up in the second half of this year as markets despair at the lack of economic growth," he said, noting that Spain was now agressively selling longer-dated paper.

The bond due July 30, 2016 sold 1.6 billion euros at an average yield of 2.442 percent compared to 2.247 percent when it last sold at auction on May 9. Demand was 2.2 times supply after 2.3 times last time.

The January 31, 2018 bond sold 1.3 billion euros at an average yield of 3.001 percent versus 2.789 percent last time around, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 after 2.2 at the previous auction.

The longest-dated bond, due July 30, 2026, sold for a yield of 4.540 percent versus 4.336 percent previously. The Treasury sold 1.2 billion euros worth of the 2026 bonds and the sale was 1.5 times subscribed, after 1.6 times previously.

Spain has completed more than half of its 2013 bond issuance plan in the first five months of the year, as it takes advantage of favourable market conditions to bring down its average cost of financing.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)