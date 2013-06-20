MADRID/PARIS Borrowing costs rose at Spanish and French debt auctions on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve clearly signalled an end to the money-printing that has underpinned a global rally in riskier assets.

Spain's Treasury raised 4 billion euros (3.4 billion pounds) by selling three bonds, at the top of its targeted range. Yields edged higher on the 10-year bond from just two weeks ago, while demand fell on all three bonds.

"Investors are staying away from (euro zone) periphery and carry trades at the moment. With all that's going on in the States, at least in the near term, Italian and Spanish bonds are likely to struggle," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was growing fast enough to allow the central bank to trim its $85 billion monthly stimulus soon, with the goal of ending it in mid-2014.

The programme has encouraged investors to move into high-yielding assets, but Bernanke's comment also hit appetite for less risky euro zone debt.

France's AFT debt agency sold 7.4 billion euros of a new five-year and a two-year OAT benchmark bond, with lower demand than previously and at almost double the yield.

GROWING CAUTION

Caution has began to seep back more broadly into fixed income markets as the period of massive liquidity supply from the United States nears its close, and with survey data suggesting a euro zone economic recovery is still a long way off.

Spain, which has been in and out of recession since 2008, has 27 percent unemployment, a financial sector struggling with a 5-year-old burst property bubble and recession-wracked public accounts, is likely to remain on investors' high-risk lists for some time yet.

Madrid has already raised around two-thirds of its 2013 borrowing needs, taking advantage of better sentiment towards troubled economies following the European Central Bank's pledge last summer to buy euro zone bonds if needed.

"Although the bond markets are comfortable with the conditional ECB backstop for Spanish paper, risks remain," analyst at IHS Global Insight Raj Badiani said.

"...The Spanish economy is still gripped by a ferocious recession, while the government has confirmed that it needs two additional years to lower its public sector budget deficit."

The yield on Spanish benchmark 10-year has leapt more than 30 basis points to around 4.83 percent since Bernanke made his statement, still far below the peak of 7.6 percent in July before the EBC's bond-buying pledge.

The average 10-year auction yield rose on Thursday to 4.765 percent, a quarter point jump from 4.517 percent at its last sale on June 6 and its highest since March, although yields on the shorter maturities fell compared with an April sale.

Demand for all three Spanish bonds was weaker than at their previous auctions.

France sold its new five-year OAT benchmark bond at a yield of 1.24 percent, up from the last time a similar bond was sold in May at 0.74 percent. The two-year OAT bond had a yield 0.50 percent, more than double when it was last auctioned last month.

(Additional reporting by Madrid newsroom, London debt desk; Editing by John Stonestreet)