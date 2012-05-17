MADRID Spain paid sharply higher yields than previous auctions to sell three medium-term bonds on Thursday on concerns of a Greek exit from the euro zone, the health of the banking sector and a deep recession.

The Treasury sold 2.5 billion euros of two bonds maturing in 2015 and one bond maturing in 2016, at the top end of the targeted range.

Spain sold 372 million euros of a bond maturing January 31, 2015 at an average yield of 4.375 percent, after paying 2.89 percent April 4, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.5 after 2.4 in April.

The bond maturing July 30, 2015 sold 1.0 billion euros, had a yield of 4.876 percent compared to 4.037 percent May 3 and was 3 times subscribed following a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 percent at the last auction.

The bond maturing April 30, 2016 sold 1.1 billion euros with an average yield of 5.106 percent, higher than 3.374 percent March 15. Demand was lower than previously, with the bond 2.4 times subscribed after 4.1 times at the March auction.

