MADRID Spain faces trouble financing itself as its borrowing costs shoot up, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday, underscoring the widening impact of the euro zone crisis sparked by Greece's political stalemate.

"It's a difficult and complicated situation. The risk premium has risen a lot and that means that it is difficult to finance yourself at a reasonable price," Rajoy told reporters in the hallways of Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Spain faces "astronomical" prices to finance itself if it does not do its job cutting its deficit, he later told lawmakers in a weekly parliamentary debate.

Spain's country risk, as measured by the spread between German and Spanish benchmark bonds, shot up to a euro-era high of more than 500 basis points on Wednesday before relaxing to around 475 basis points.

The higher premium reflects concerns about political turmoil in Greece that could end up in a Greek exit from the euro, as well as fears that Spain, whose economy is in recession, will be unable to reduce its deficit this year to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product.

Spain has issued more than half of the debt it must sell this year, but its borrowing costs have jumped at recent auctions.

"In Spain I believe we are taking the measures we have to take. We must continue cutting public spending," Rajoy said.

He said Europe also had to take measures but Spain should concentrate on getting its house in order instead of asking for help from the European Central Bank.

Rajoy said it would be a "major error" if Greece were to leave the euro zone.

Rajoy has passed two different reforms to try to clean up the country's troubled banks, without completely persuading investors it has solved its problems.

Spain's central government and its 17 autonomous regions must cut about 40 billion euros ($51.1 billion) this year in spending. But doubts remain over whether the regions can make all the necessary cuts, and with tax income hit by the recession, the deficit target is seen by many as an impossible goal.

Rajoy's austere budget for 2012, which was delayed because of parliamentary elections in November followed by an important local election in March, is expected to be put into law in June. It has already passed one hurdle in the lower house and has gone to the Senate.

The budget should not run into any trouble being passed, since Rajoy's centre-right People's Party has an absolute majority in Parliament.

(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Holmes)