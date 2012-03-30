MADRID Spain presented spending cuts and revenue-boosting measures worth just over 27 billion euros (22 billion pounds) to the central government administration on Friday as its tries to slash its public deficit and calm nervous markets.

Following are the key figures and measures the government announced. More details are expected to be published on Tuesday, April 3:

- Central government will reduce costs and aim to increase revenues to make an adjustment of 27.3 billion euros, or around 2.5 percent of the country's economic output.

Combined with further cuts to regional spending, likely to be around 15 billion euros, the government hopes to cut its deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent of GDP last year.

- Ministries' budgets to be cut by 16.9 percent to 65.8 billion euros. The main cuts will be to the foreign office (54.4 percent spending cut), Industry, Energy and Tourism (31.9 percent), and Public Works (34.6 percent).

- Investment to fall by 19.6 percent to 4.7 billion euros. 594 million euros cut from development aid, 795 million cut from water fund, 351 million euros cut from Defense Ministry investment, 322 million euros cut from housing access fund, 360 million euros from motorway spending.

- Savings of 1.6 billion euros from government employment schemes.

- Civil servants' wages frozen.

REVENUES

Non-financial revenues to stand at 119.2 billion euros in 2012, up 12.5 percent.

- New measures to raise 12.3 billion euros this year, including from income tax rise announced on December 30. Income tax revenue seen rising 1.9 percent.

- Corporate tax income expected to rise by 22.2 percent on new modifications to company earnings.

- Extraordinary tax to be put in place to December 31, 2012, on repatriated funds from overseas.

TARIFF RISES

- Electricity bills to rise 7 percent from April and gas bills by 5 percent.

Source: Treasury Ministry

(Compiled by Nigel Davies; Editing by Will Waterman)