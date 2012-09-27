Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday the budget for 2013 would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes, and the government would pass 43 new laws to reform the economy over the next six months.

DAVID SCHNAUTZ, RATE STRATEGIST, COMMERZBANK, NEW YORK

"He (the economy minister) basically said this is more than is actually required which is probably what the market likes to hear as we view this as preparatory to laying the ground to avoid too many extra requests in case Spain asks for help.

"It's not like this is a breakthrough announcement, far from it... It's a step in the right direction but the market still seems to be focused on Rajoy's statement on Wednesday that he will ask for aid if he sees yields being too high for too long. This is laying the ground for when the trigger will be pulled at some stage, but it's nothing like they can avoid the trigger."

JOSE LUIS MARTINEZ, CITIGROUP, MADRID

"The first impression is good, heading towards a major adjustment in spending rather than in revenues. However, we see as too optimistic the macroeconomic assumption of 0.5 percent recession for the next year.

"We see a scenario with a deeper recession and if this were the case, further spending cuts will be needed".

JOHN HARDY, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SAXO BANK, LONDON

"It (the budget) does set the stage for eventual aid from the EU, but things are still up in the air and fairly uncertain. The short squeeze in the euro has probably run its course and we see it weakening in the near term. Euro/sterling should ease and euro/Swiss franc could drop back to its floor of 1.20 francs."

ALESSANDRO TENTORI, STRATEGIST, CITIGROUP

"It think the interesting point is that the balance of the budget is actually in spending reduction and not so much in tax cuts... For me, it means that it's (impact) on the economy is less immediate, it's going to be more long-term.

"As much as I can gauge from the market's positioning, it seems like nobody really wants to go short Spain before the activation of the OMT. There seems to be a big consensus base in the market that Spain will have to go for a support program and hence nobody wants to go short into that because they think it's going to happen rather soon, or sooner rather than later... It's a bit difficult to read into any impact from the budget just because of this huge positioning in the market."

