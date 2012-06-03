Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
MADRID A small town in western Spain believes there is one thing more important than jobs: bullfights.
A postcard of rural Spain, the village of Guijo de Galisteo in the austere province of Extremadura voted in a referendum on Sunday to keep intact its budget for bullfights and other festivities and not divert part of the money into creating jobs.
Local media reported that 242 of the village's 1,764 inhabitants voted in favour of the bullfights while 181 backed a proposal to cut the festivities budget by half and use 15,000 euros to boost employment in the crisis-hit village through short-term contracts.
The referendum drew considerable media attention in recession-hit Spain, where about one in four people are unemployed.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tim Pearce)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.