Runners sprint alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

'Recortadores' hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

'Recortadores' wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A 'recortador' puts a ring on a wild cow's horn during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers wait for the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner touches the horn of a Pedraza de Yeltes ranch bull during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lead a pack of Pedraza de Yeltes ranch bulls along Estafeta street during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pedraza de Yeltes ranch bulls sprint over a fallen runner during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Two people were gored on Sunday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in northern Spain, where bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

A man also died after being injured in a local bull-run the night before, the same day as a bullfighter and another man participating in a village event were killed in two of the many summer festivals in Spain.

San Fermin is the most famous of the festivals, attracting thousands of revellers who visit from around the world to witness the bull runs spread over eight days along an 825-metre route through Pamplona's old town.

The two men were gored in the neck and chest respectively, the festival's organisers said on their Twitter account. Three others suffered trauma-related injuries.

Authorities said on Sunday that a 65-year-old man had died in a bull-run the previous night in the small town of Fuentesauco close to the university city of Salamanca.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital after the bull's horn pierced his chest three times when it caught him in a blind alley, a local newspaper, La Opinion de Zamora, said.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)