MADRID Spain's powerful Catalonia region is struggling to trim its budget as tax receipts fall and benefit claims rise, its economy secretary said, potentially putting at risk the 2012 deficit target the whole country agreed with its European partners.

The industrialised north-eastern region with an economy the size of Portugal's is also pushing for greater control over its own tax affairs, he said, helping it address a debt hangover from overspending during a decade-long boom that ended four years ago.

"We are doing all we can to meet our (fiscal) objectives, but we know there are difficulties," Catalonia's economy secretary Albert Carreras told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"An economy in depression ends up generating higher public spending than first thought because people ask for more help from public administrations."

Budget overshoots in most of Spain's 17 regions played a significant role in causing the country to miss its overall public deficit target by almost three percentage points in 2011, and in forcing Spain to persuade Brussels to grant it some fiscal leeway this year.

Spain's original deficit target for 2012 was 4.4 percent but that has been revised twice and is now 6.3 percent.

Concerns about fiscal slippage are at the forefront of investor concerns about Spain's ability to manage its debts without resorting to a full sovereign bailout or signing up for help via the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme.

The regions run their own health and education budgets, and Catalonia is one of three that have asked to tap an 18 billion euro credit line set up by central government to tide them over a liquidity crunch.

'UNDER-FUNDED'

Catalonia is seeking 5 billion euros (3.9 billion pounds) from the facility - which Carreras said needed to be activated as soon as possible - to help pay its debts and social service providers.

The region has been one of the first to start making budget cuts and reported a deficit excluding accelerated central government transfer of 1.03 percent of economic output in the first half of the year.

That likely puts it on track for a small overshoot on its full-year target of 1.5 percent.

A wide miss by a region that accounts for 20 percent of national GDP would threaten the deficit-cutting promises Spain has made to the European Union.

The central government has threatened to intervene in regions that fail to meet their fiscal commitments, though federal Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Friday the 17 as a whole would meet their deficit targets for the year.

Any intervention by Madrid in Catalonia's finances would prove a political hot potato.

Carreras said the regions' 2012 fiscal targets had been made all the harder by a clause in a regional funding agreement obliging them to transfer all on monies accrued from a September 1 rise in value-added tax into federal coffers.

The regions normally receive 50 percent of VAT income.

Most of them are shut out of debt markets, leaving them relying on the national treasury to meet their financing needs, a situation likely to persist into next year.

Carreras reiterated Catalonia's request for Madrid to establish a more permanent funding mechanism to reform what it views as a flawed regional financing system that gives regions majority control over expenditure on healthcare and education but no say over income.

"Catalonia's government is under-funded," said Carreras. "That's why we want a new fiscal pact for a more even distribution for the financing needs Catalonia faces."

He said he hoped regional leader Artur Mas would be able to agree a route towards the region's own tax agency when he meets Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on September 20.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and John Stonestreet)